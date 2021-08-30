COVID-19 Situation 'under Control' In Delhi Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

As Delhi has been reporting a continuous dip in the daily Coronavirus cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the COVID-19 situation is now under control. He also informed the media that his Delhi government has procured and set up 6,800 ICU beds across seven different hospitals within 6 months. The minister said, “The COVID19 situation is under control in Delhi. The positivity rate in the national capital is 0.4%. The government has decided to establish more than 6,800 ICU beds in seven hospitals within 6 months.” According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi registered a total of 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 29, along with no causalities for the fourth day in a row.

As the situation looks under control and the cases are at an all-time low, the government decided to reopen schools from September 1 in a phased manner. From September 1, classes from 9-12th will be reopening and from September 8, classes from 6-8th will be allowed to reopen. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From 1 September, classes for standard 9 to 12 in all schools, their coaching classes, as well as all colleges and universities will be permitted to reopen.” He further added, “Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents do not permit, then students will not be forced to come. They will not be considered absent either.”

The opposite situation nationally

On the other hand, the country saw a slight increase in the daily cases of COVID-19 infections. As per the Union Health Ministry’s data, India registered 42,909 COVID-19 cases, registering an increase in the daily cases for the sixth day in a row. There were 380 fresh fatalities, taking the toll to 4,38,210. The ministry further said that the total number of active cases is at 3,76,324 and is 1.15% of the total Coronavirus cases. The recovery rate from the virus has been recorded at 97.51%.

