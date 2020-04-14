'COVID-19 Situation Under Control, Aim To Create Job Opportunities':Bihar Health Minister

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till 3 May, Bihar government has stepped up efforts to create job opportunities for labourers in the ongoing infrastructure developmental work in Bihar within a few days from now.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said, "The situation is under control in Bihar keeping in mind the population density of Bihar. PM has announced that a detailed directive regarding lockdown will be released tomorrow by the Govt of India. We have to take care of both 'Jaan' and 'Jahaan' henceforth, we will have to create jobs. Bihar govt has already initiated the process of job creation for labourers and poor people in villages across the state under Jal Jeevan Hariyali, MNREGA, flood control so that they do not face any livelihood crisis. A directive has been issued to create jobs keeping in mind social distancing."

READ | Contact Tracking, Testing To Be Carried Out In Vulnerable Areas: Bihar CM

Sports "Gamcha" like PM Modi

The Bihar Health minister also urged people who do not have masks to use "Gamcha" as a protective gear on the face. Mangal Pandey sporting a 'gamcha' like PM Modi said, "In today's situation we should wear a mask to protect ourselves from virus. "Gamcha" is a traditional attire of Bihar which is usually kept on one's shoulder. It can save us from infection. So, I advise people to wear it as a mask."

READ | Tejashwi Attacks Nitish Kumar's Govt After Bihari Migrant Worker Commits Suicide In Uppal

Situation under control in Bihar

Bihar Health Minister also emphasized that things are under control in the state adding that the government is keeping a tab of the situation. Pandey further informed, "So far out of 66 positive cases, 28 people have recovered. In the past 4 days in Siwan, no positive cases have been reported. We are keeping a tab on Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Nalanda."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already written a letter to the Prime Minister, regarding exemption of villages from the lockdown so that infrastructure development work in the rural areas can take place, which in turn would create job opportunities for the daily wage earners. Prime Minister Modi has announced that lockdown will continue all over India till 3 May, but keeping in mind the plight of the daily wage labourers, there will be relaxation from 20th April, in those states, where no new hotspots of COVID-19 comes into existence.

READ | Bihar Govt Bans Spitting At Public Places With Rs 200 Fine Or Six Months Imprisonment

READ | Bihar Files Complaint Against Rajasthan After 40 Students Permitted To Cross Borders