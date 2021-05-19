COVID-19: Smaller States Showing Upward Trend, Need To Be Cautious, Says Dr Harsh Vardhan

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a meeting on public health response to COVID-19. During the meeting, the Union Health Minister discussed the process of vaccination in West Bengal and also said that smaller states are showing an upward trend. "There is a need to be cautious about this," he added.

"Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted that now the smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a need to be cautious about this trend. He asked the states to focus on increasing testing in a timely manner along with upgrading the health infrastructure," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

COVID: Harsh Vardhan holds a public meeting

While stating that with changes in guidelines, more Rapid ANtigen Tests (RATs) can be done now, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the mortality rates can be creased with ramped-up testing. He further reiterated the need to focus on peri-urban and rural areas significantly. The Union Minister also stressed the continued need to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour along with a renewed and stringent focus on containment measures for addressing the present surge.

"We fought together in 2020 and will fight together in 2021 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Lauding the government's efforts in tackling the pandemic in the country, Dr Harsh Vardhan added, "From having just one laboratory at the start of the pandemic, today there are over 2000 laboratories for testing COVID across the country. We have increased our capacity to test 25 lakh, people, daily. Yesterday, India achieved a historical first by testing the highest number of over 20 lakh people in a single day. This is a global record too."

Further informing that India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses between August to December, he said that 51 crore doses will be procured by July itself. The Union Health Minister also said that the country will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of the year. He further applauded the dedication and patience shown by state administrations in their fight against the pandemic and in simultaneously ensuring the welfare of the people.

ICMR issues new advisory on using RAT kits for COVID home testing

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a big move on Wednesday issued an advisory for COVID-19 Home Testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). As per the advisory issued by ICMR, home testing using RATs is advised only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,54,96,330 positive cases, out of which, 2,19,86,363 have successfully recovered and 2,83,248 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,67,334 new cases, 3,89,851 fresh recoveries and 4,529 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 32,26,719.

