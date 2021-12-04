COVID-19: Special vaccination camp held

Puducherry, Dec 4 (PTI): The Territorial government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent per cent coverage in vaccination.

She visited a special camp in neighbouring Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said here.

The release said the special camp would be held till Sunday.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role of voluntary organisations in holding the campaign against the virus.

Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G Sriramulu and other officials of the Department of Health explained to her the implementation of the vaccination programme. PTI COR NVG NVG

