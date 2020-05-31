COVID-19: Specially-abled Man From Pathankot Distributes Masks, Ration Among Needy

A specially-abled man from Punjab's Pathankot has been distributing masks and ration among the needy amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned and thanked Raju during his 65th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Raju said, "There are many like me who are dependent on begging for their survival. I spend what I earn to help others."

During his address, PM Modi thanked several people who are helping during the fight against the Coronavirus. He also congratulated a farmer from Maharashtra's Nashik for building a sanitizing machine with his tractor.

PM Modi's 56th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. As India's Coronavirus tally reached 1,82,143, PM Modi said that while Shramik special trains have been initiated and flight services have resumed, he urged the citizens to follow social distancing norms and to wear a mask. He also appealed to people to stay at home as much as possible. PM Modi further noted that a big part of the economy has reopened, with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming days.

Praising the 'innovation' in this time of the crisis, the Prime Minister said that shopkeepers and farmers have come up with ideas that ensure social distancing. He also hailed people's donations to the PM CARES and COVID fund. He said that the worst sufferers of the pandemic are the poor and the migrants, ensuring that the government is working to provide them jobs. The Prime Minister also termed the railway workers as frontline warriors amid COVID battle. PM Modi also reiterated his message on Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

(With ANI Inputs)