COVID-19: SpiceJet Operates India’s First Cargo-on-seat Flight Carrying Essential Supplies

SpiceJet created history by operating India’s first cargo-on-seat flight on Tuesday, carrying 11 tons of vital supplies in passenger cabin from Delhi to Chennai to meet the increasing demand amid COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The airline operated B737 passenger aircraft to conduct five rotations on Tuesday, carrying essential items and medical consumables in its passenger cabin and belly space from the national capital to Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on April 3, SpiceJet has operated SG 7005 and SG 7051 flights carrying essential supplies from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi and Surat to Chennai.

SpiceJet offers help to migrant workers

Amid reports of migrant workers walking down to their villages due to a 21-days lockdown in the country, SpiceJet has offered services of its aircraft and crew members to the government. It's CMD Ajay Singh said on Friday, March 28 that they can operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers, especially those from Bihar. However, domestic and international passenger flights have been banned till April 14 midnight.

"We have offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for the government every day (on our freighter aircraft)," Singh told PTI.

"We would like to alleviate the suffering of the migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, by flying some flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Patna," he added. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the virus which has infected over 4,000 people in the country.

