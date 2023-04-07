COVID-19 Spike In India: Which States Are Reporting Highest Number Of Cases? Check List

According to scientists, the increase of Covid cases is a sign that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is becoming endemic in India and acting similarly to other coronaviruses that can induce symptoms similar to those of the common cold and can spread repeatedly.

They emphasised that the spread might be stopped by adhering to established guidelines while providing the reassurance that a monstrous surge on the lines of the Delta wave in the spring of 2021 is improbable due to the endemic nature of the virus.

“COVID-19 is effectively endemic in the country, and virtually all of us will have sustained an infection by now, whether we knew it or not. The virus is behaving like coronaviruses that cause common-cold-like symptoms and can keep reinfecting us,” said Gautam I. Menon, dean (research) and professor, Departments of Physics and Biology at Haryana’s Ashoka University.

Maharashtra

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 926 COVID-19 cases, a significant increase from the 803 cases reported the day before, while the death toll rose by three, a health official said.

The total number of infections in the state is 81,48,599, and there were 1,48,457 fatalities, he continued.

According to the official, Mumbai topped the list with 276 new cases, a 27% increase compared to the previous day, while the three fatalities were reported in the districts of Gondia, Kolhapur, and Raigad.

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra, said on Friday that the state government should investigate the COVID-19 matter right away because cases have been on the rise.

Mumbai

According to a statement from the civic body, Mumbai registered 276 coronavirus infections on Friday, making it the fourth day in a row with more than 200 new cases.

The number of infections increased by 60 from the day before, but according to the Mumbai Municipal Council, there have been no known virus-related fatalities.

The number of patients in India's financial capital increased to 11,58,460, while the death toll remained steady at 19,749.

Delhi

According to official data, more than 3,000 cases of Covid have been reported in Delhi in the last week, and the number of active cases has climbed by more than 121 percent during the same timespan.

The number of cases in the national capital rose to 606 on Thursday, the most in more than seven months, with a positive rate of 16.98%. On August 26, the city reported 620 cases.

According to information provided by the health department of the Delhi government, there were 2,060 active cases as of Thursday, an increase of more than 121 percent from March 30 when there were 932.

Himachal

According to Health officials, Himachal Pradesh reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a 6.6 weekly positive rate. There are already 1,933 active cases in the state, they said. The infection claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman in the Mandi district on Friday, bringing the state's total death toll to 4,198.

Goa

The Goa government initiated in-patient testing using antigen testing kits at state-run hospitals on Friday as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases, a minister said. Goa reported 162 new instances of coronavirus infection on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 872.

Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, "I have directed the team at @GoaGmc to activate the genome sequencing machine on the premises, and the secretary for health has been notified on the same. We have also begun in-patient testing at government hospitals using antigen testing to keep the situation under control." Rane further said that RT-PCR tests are being conducted if necessary and genome sequencing is performed in accordance with protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on Friday amid an increase in coronavirus cases and urged states to remain vigilant and be ready for COVID-19 management. Mandaviya emphasised the importance of identifying emergency hotspots by keeping an eye on trends in cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), stepping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring that hospital infrastructure is prepared during the virtual meeting with state health ministers, principals, and additional chief secretaries.

Additionally, he encouraged the state health ministers to evaluate health preparation with district administrations and health authorities on April 8 and 9 and to perform mock exercises of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11.

(Input from PTI)