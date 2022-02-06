COVID-19: Sputnik Light Vaccine Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use, India Gets 9th Vaccine

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India. Notably, this is the ninth vaccine in the country to get EUA.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic."

An expert panel of the DCGI on Friday had recommended granting restricted EUA to Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. According to PTI sources, Dr Reddy's Labratotries had presented its proposal for grant of permission to import Sputnik Light for restricted use in an emergency situation and booster-dose vaccination. The pharmaceutical company said that the vaccine has been approved in 29 countries.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which deliberated on the application by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, noted that the safety and immunogenicity data presented by the firm from the Indian study is comparable with that of the ongoing phase-3 clinical trial interim data from Russia," the source said.

Sputnik Light has 65.4% efficacy against coronavirus, interim data shows

The efficacy trial interim data from Russia had shown the efficacy of 65.4% against novel coronavirus, 21 days after immunisation. "After detailed deliberations, the SEC recommended for grant of permission for a restricted use in an emergency situation, subject to various regulatory provisions," the source said adding that the recommendation was sent to DCGI for approval.

Later, Dr Reddy's submitted a proposal to the DCGI to register Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose. The Hyderabad-based firm has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the COVID vaccine in India in September 2020. Last year, DCGI granted permission to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 1.69 crore doses of COVID vaccination till 9 pm on Sunday. The total vaccination also includes 1,41,38,718 precaution or booster doses.