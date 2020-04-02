The Debate
NCP's Supriya Sule Urges MEA To Assist Indians Stranded In Qatar Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

General News

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stuck in Qatar. According to her, 850 Indians are stranded

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stuck in Qatar. According to the NCP leader, over 850 Indians are stranded in Qatar following the global outbreak of COVID-19. Ever since the outbreak, many countries have announced severe lockdown measures thereby leading to people being stranded in those countries. 

READ: 'Stay Put' Where You Are: MEA To Indians Abroad

Supriya Sule appeals MEA to assist Indians stranded in Qatar

In a Twitter post, Supriya Sule shared the contact details of one of the stranded Indians. She also added that over 850 additional Indians are also stuck in Qatar. Sule has, therefore, urged the MEA and Indian embassy to reach out to those stranded. 

READ: Sule Asks Finance Minister To Cancel GST On Medical Equipment

NCP chief urges Jaishankar to evacuate Indian Students 

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too had requested EAM S Jaishankar to help evacuate several Indian students stranded in the Philippines. Pawar's request came due to the travel limitations imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. Pawar in his appeal, posted a series of videos of the students stranded in the Philippines highlighting their conditions. In the videos, the Indian students elaborated on the condition there and stated that it is getting worse as they are unable to get food too. 

READ: MEA To Donate Approx. Rs.1 Crore To PM CARES, Pledges Support In Fight Against COVID-19

'Stay Put': MEA to stranded Indians

Meanwhile, the MEA has asked stranded Indians across different countries to "stay put" and has assured that Indian missions are trying their best to provide them support. Dammu Ravi, additional secretary, MEA in charge of coordinating the efforts to counter Coronavirus, stated that it is not advisable for people to travel because of the outbreak.

READ | Coronavirus: 35 Indians Land In Delhi From Kabul, Being Sent To ITBP Quarantine Facility

First Published:
COMMENT
