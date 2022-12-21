COVID-19 Surge In China, Should India Panic? Everything You Need To Know

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the world, India is prepping to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country. In a move to prepare the country before the virus starts spreading massively, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting along with senior officials and experts over the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases.

While the world is again witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases, former AIIMS-Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "India's situation is much better as compared to that of China because our vaccination strategy has been very successful, most of the people in the high-risk group have taken booster doses and have also acquired immunity after natural infection."

"We can see that the cases are not rising anywhere. But we need to be vigilant. Proper surveillance is needed so that if cases rise anywhere we pick it up at the earliest and conduct testing so that it can be seen that no new variant is coming up and not spreading further," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Should India panic?

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections with just three fatalities, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408. The data reveals that the active cases stand at 0.01 percent of the total infections.

As far as the current COVID-19 situation is concerned, India does not need to panic as of now. It is also important to note that the Indian government has already started taking measures to curb the spread of the virus. Notably, Indians are also very well vaccinated with two plus booster doses of the home-made vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- which have shown a good track record during the second and third wave of the Coronavirus infection.

China is 'poorly' prepared

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the worsening condition in China, the Chinese local media has reported that the government seems to be "under-prepared" as it has decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after Chinese people came onto the streets to protest.

In view of the current situation in China, experts have predicted that the country would be hit hard by rising COVID cases in the coming months. It has also been reported that the country will soon face massive mismanagement in the hospitals because of the less availability of beds.

Meanwhile, a London-based global health intelligence and analytics firm has predicted that China's relaxation of the stringent COVID-19 measures might end up in resulting a death toll of nearly 1.3 and 2.1 million people. If the Chinese administration scrapped its draconian zero-COVID policy millions are expected to die due to the novel Coronavirus due to the country's low vaccination and booster rates and lack of hybrid immunity, the analysis said.

Notably, apart from the rising number of COVID-19 cases in China, various countries across the world, including the US, Japan, and Brazil are also witnessing a surge in the number of Coronavirus infections.