COVID-19: Suspected Oxygen-related Deaths Reported Only In One State, Says Health Ministry

Amid the ongoing debate on the counting of COVID-19 deaths in the country, the Central Government has now stated that only one state has reported suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage. The centre also said that no other state has reported COVID-related deaths due to the shortage of oxygen supplies during the second wave this year.

O2 related deaths in India

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal confirmed that only one state has reported suspected cases of death due to the shortage of oxygen. He said, "States were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to oxygen."

However, he did not mention the name of the state reporting such cases. According to sources, it is being said that Punjab has reported deaths due to oxygen shortages.

Earlier, the Centre had asked certain states and union territories to submit the data regarding the cases of COVID-19 deaths due to oxygen shortage in the second wave of the covid-19. This information is to be presented in the Parliament before the end of the Monsoon session.

Further, he also said that the Centre has been focusing on the proper classification of COVID-19 deaths according to the framework drafted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and WHO.

COVID-19 in India

As the nation may soon witness the third wave of coronavirus, fresh cases are reported every day and have kept the authorities on alert to contain the spread of the virus. India on Tuesday reported fresh 28,204 COVID-19 cases which are also the lowest daily cases in the last 150 days.

(Image Credits: ANI)