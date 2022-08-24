COVID-19 Tally Crosses 35.65 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 547 new COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from Singapore and West Bengal, respectively, pushing the tally to 35,65,020, the state health department said on Wednesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 649 people got recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,21,357 leaving 5,630 active infections.

The state capital recorded the majority of new cases at 82, Coimbatore 70, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram recorded no new new case. Twenty districts recorded new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,257 active infections and overall 7,86,851 coronavirus cases.

A total of 23,428 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,87,51,400, the health bulletin said.

