COVID-19 Tally Crosses 35.85 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 443 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, and pushed the overall caseload to 35,85,006, said the Health Department on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,047, said a bulletin here.

Recoveries grew to 35,41,703 with 526 people recuperating from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,256 active infections.

Chennai and Chengalpattu accounted for most of the new cases with 95 and 38 respectively, while the rest were spread across districts.

Nineteen districts added new coronavirus infections below 10 while Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur reported nil fresh cases.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,336 active infections and 7,90,904 cases overall.

A total of 13,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,94,79,914 till date, said the bulletin. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

