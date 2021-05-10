COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM Urges Centre To Increase Remdesivir Supply To Meet Demand In State

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his concern over the ''low'' allocation of Remdesivir from the Central government to the state. The Tamil Nadu CM has demanded an increase in the supply of the drug. Stalin raised the issue with the Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal over a phone call, an official release said on Monday.

"The Central government has been doing the allocation of this medicine to all states. Accordingly, so far, 2.5 lakh vials have been allotted to Tamil Nadu, which is a low allocation of 7,000 per day," as per the release.

While discussing, Stalin informed Goyal that there was a minimum requirement of 20,000 vials a day and only such a quantity could be useful to meet the requirements of government and private hospitals in the state. According to the release, the Railway Minister assured to look into Tamil Nadu's request. So far, 1.45 lakh people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Centre Increases Oxygen Allocation To Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday increased the medical oxygen allocation amid shortage claims and continuous request from the Tamil Nadu government. The state, which was earlier getting 220 Metric tons (MT) of medical oxygen will now, after the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will get 419 MT of medical oxygen. The Centre has increased allocations at the Inox Sriperambudur unit from 50/MT to 140/MT a day. The JSW Salem plant will get 15 MT/day from 10/MT, while Sicgilsos Gases in Tanjore will get 40 MT/day from 20. Puducherry Inox plant will get 44/MT a day from 40/MT and Linde St Gobain gets 60/MT from 20/MT, while a few more plants have also increased their supply.

COVID Cases in Tamil Nadu

As per Health Ministry data, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5.146 new COVID cases with 23,515 recoveries and 236 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 14,4547 with 12,20,064 total recoveries and 15,648 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

