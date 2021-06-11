COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 21 With Fresh Restrictions In 27 Districts

On Friday, Tamil Nadu extended lockdown-like restrictions till 6 am on June 21. Based on the inputs from officials and experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that additional relaxations were being allowed in 27 districts including Chennai. While 11 districts in the Western and Delta region where active COVID cases are high, were offered fewer relaxations.

Relaxed restrictions in some parts of Tamil Nadu

Places like Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, would be permitted to function from the morning of June 14.

Beauty parlours, salons, spas are allowed to function between 6 am and 5 pm with 50 per cent of customers at a time. State-run liquor outlets aka TASMAC would remain open between 10 am and 5 pm.

Service centres to repair home appliances like mixers, grinders, televisions and others could function between 9 am and 2 pm.

Parks managed by government bodies can open between 6 am and 9 pm.

Service agencies relating to agriculture and plumbing would be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm.

Optical shops can open between 9 am and 2 pm. Handicraft shops can open between 6 am and 5 pm.

Sales and service centres of mobile phones can be opened between 9 am and 2 pm.

Administrative and admission-related activities of schools, colleges, and universities would be allowed.

Continuous process industries and those involved in manufacturing essential commodities would be allowed to function with 50 per cent of workers. While in other industries, only 33 per cent of staff would be allowed in other industries.

“Workers of industries would be allowed to commute to work even on two-wheelers but with e-registration. Earlier, they were allowed only on four-wheelers.”

As for IT sectors, a maximum of 20% staff or a maximum of 10 persons would be allowed to come to the office. Shops have to ensure that customers are provided with hand sanitisers and are subjected to thermal screening.

COVID situation Tamil Nadu

To date, Tamil Nadu has reported 23.1 lakh total active cases of Coronavirus infection with 20.9 lakh recoveries and 28,528 deaths. The state has administered 1,03,36,559 COVID vaccines across 1,047 vaccination sites.

(Image Credit: PTI)