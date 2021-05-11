COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Government Announces New Treatment Protocol For Infected Patients

The Tamil Nadu government has issued new COVID-19 treatment guidelines in order to tackle the surge in the cases. According to the state government's order, the new treatment protocols will be in effect for the next two weeks. The order mentioned protocols pertaining to hospitalization and treatment of Coronavirus in medical facilities like Primary Health Centres (PHCs), COVID-19 hospitals. In addition, the order also lists protocols related to ICU and oxygen beds.

Here are the protocols listed by the state government:

COVID-19 patients with oxygen level above 96 should not be admitted to a hospital and will instead be asked to quarantine at home. In addition, they have also been asked to practice proning for 8 to 16 hours a day.

Those with oxygen level between 90-94 are to be admitted in the nearest PHCs or Covid Care Centres with oxygen support

However, if the oxygen level further drops below 90 then the patient will be rushed to a COVID-19 hospital. Therefore, the government has also enabled a helpline - 104

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has also stated that a similar step-down criteria will be followed. Here are the details:

Those in COVID-19 hospitals weaning off oxygen will be sent to PHCs which are enabled with oxygen beds, so that more critical patients can occupy hospitals and ICU beds.

Patients can be discharged if they are able to maintain oxygen level above 92 without any support for three days.

Protocols for home quarantine

Meanwhile, the protocols for home quarantine urge the patients to avoid overexertion. In addition, they have also been recommended proning for 16 hours a day while following adequate hydration. The patients will also be asked to continue regular medications for existing comorbidities. In addition, the Coronavirus patients have been urged to monitor their oxygen level and seek help as needed. Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 25,146 new COVID cases with 23,515 recoveries and 236 deaths in 24 hours. The total active cases of the state remain at 14,4547 with 12,20,064 total recoveries and 15,648 deaths, as per Health Ministry data.