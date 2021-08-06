COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Govt Sets Up 'Special Task Force' To Monitor And Contain Virus Spread

In a view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government issued a statement and decided to constitute a State Level Task Force Committee to advise the government on issues related to Paediatric Care of COVID-19 cases. Along with COVID cases, the special task force will also deal with its prevention, treatment and update the government with the latest on translational research on the subject or any other connected issue. According to the statement, the members of the special task force will meet when necessary and send an advisory to the government on the issue.

Members of Tamil Nadu's special task force

Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, Secretariat

Director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children

Mission Director, National Health Mission

Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project

Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation Limited

Director of Medical Education

Director of Medical and Rural Health Services

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital

Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

The President, Indian Academy of Paediatrics

The Secretary, Indian Academy of Paediatrics

Dr A. Thangavelu, Secretary, Indian Academy of Paediatrics

Current Coronavirus situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is among the top states that have been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19. More than 25, 60,000people have been infected with coronavirus infection so far, out of which, around 25,15,000 people have been recovered. Unfortunately, a total of 34,230 people have succumbed to death and more than 20 thousand people are still fighting against this deadly viral infection.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be deposited to every child's account who lost both the parents to COVID-19. The decision was taken to secure the lives of many children who do not have the shelter of guidance over their heads anymore. The deposited money along with the added bank interest will be given to the children after they turn 18, stated the Chief Minister. He further informed that the Tamil Nadu government's task force has already been deployed to monitor the children who lost their parents. The orphaned children will also be given priority in the Tamil Nadu government's shelter homes.

