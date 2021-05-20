COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Govt Slashes RT-PCR Test Price At Private Labs To Rs 900 From Rs 1200

Amid oscillating COVID-19 figures nationwide, the Tamil Nadu government has fixed the price of the RT-PCR Tests at Private laboratories. The updated price is Rs 900 against tests earlier priced at Rs 1200. This slash in price comes along with Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin's insurance scheme.

The update aligns with MK Stalin's word to prioritise COVID-19 management and how to tackle the infection. In fact, Tamil Nadu CM is set to commence his COVID regulation tour across districts in the State. He is believed to start his tour by checking the liberalised vaccine policy for all adults in the State.

It is pertinent to note that the price of RT-PCR capped at Rs 900 comes at a time when the State has been witnessing exaggerated demand for COVID-19 testing. This is pursuant to a number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 34,875 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 16,99,225. Among these, Chennai reported 6297 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,56,496. The state recorded 365 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 18,369. 293 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 23,863 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,26,915.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Government will commence vaccinating people of the 18-44 age group from May 20, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian. “Initially, the government will vaccinate those people aged between 18 years and 44 years from whom the coronavirus can spread much faster like auto-rickshaw drivers and factory workers,” official said.

Vaccine Drive in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the initiative by touring districts across Tamil Nadu. The government will commence vaccinating people of the 18-44 age group from May 20, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian. A total of 17,57,307 people have been vaccinated in Chennai to date, with 20,758 people inoculated on Wednesday alone, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Subramanian said the government has allotted Rs 46 crore to procure vaccines. So far, the state has placed orders for 13.85 lakh vaccines for the 18-44 age category of which the Centre government has supplied only 9.62 lakh doses from two manufactures – Serum Institute of India and Bharath Biotech.

M K Stalin launched the direct sale of anti-viral Remdesivir to private hospitals and 960 vials of the medicine was given to representatives of 25 health facilities. As many as 343 hospitals have registered themselves in the State portal, tnmsc.tn.gov.in, days after the government said information on COVID-19 patients on oxygen support, who require Remdesivir, should be uploaded for the supply of the drug, an official release in Chennai said. Hospitals that have provided information on patients who need the medicine were 151 and Remdesivir was being allotted to such facilities.