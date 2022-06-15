COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Chairs Review Meeting Amid Rise In New Infections

In view of the growing COVID numbers in Tamil Nadu, the health minister of the state, Ma Subramaniam, chaired a meeting with the health officials. The meeting took place at the Chennai Municipal office with public health officer in presence. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, and Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar were also in attendance.

COVID cases in the state crossed the 300 mark on Tuesday with 332 people testing positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, as per the health department, the total count of COVID numbers reached 34,57,969. However, the state has reported zero fatalities and the total death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 38,025.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Monday, India witnessed a sharp spike in cases reporting more than 8,000 new infections within 24 hours. The nation saw relief logging a total of 6,594 infections on Tuesday making the total active cases 53,637. It accounts for 0.12% of the total caseload.

A total of 5,718 people recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recovery number to 4,26,67088. The rate of recovery in India stands at 98.66%. Meanwhile, India's COVID vaccinations have surpassed the 195.5 crore mark.

The COVID-19 immunization for children aged 12 to 14 years old began in March. The first dose of the COVID vaccine has been given to around 3.53 crore adolescents thus far. 13.40 crore unutilised doses remain available.

In wake of this recent surge in COVID cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry urged state governments to closely monitor areas reporting fresh caseloads. States like Maharastra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala have recorded an exponential surge in COVID cases in recent days. The Health Ministry also pushed for the adoption of its five-fold approach to keep COVID-19 in check.

On August 7, 2020, India's Covid tally reached 20 lakh, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh in September, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh in November, and a million in December 2020. On May 4, 2021, the country passed the two-crore-case mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore-case mark.