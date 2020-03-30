COVID-19: Maharashtra Teachers To Donate One Day's Salary To CM's Relief Fund

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO) has decided to contribute one day's salary of its member to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help fight COVID-19. MFUCTO has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the effect of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown has already created a massive adverse impact on the economy at every level.

Recently, the Government of India had announced an economic package in an attempt to contain the difficult situation. There has been an increase in unemployment. Large numbers of daily workers across the country have lost their income. Migrants workers in lakhs who have lost their small jobs, have been on the move, some on foot to reach home far away.

Under this compelling circumstance, the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation decided to contribute their one day's salary of its members to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help fight this deadly virus.

The letter also stated that it has further decided that the one day’s salary may be deducted at source by the government from their salary due to be paid in April 2020 and be deposited to the CM’s Relief Fund, adding that the MFUCTO is an organisation of degree college and university teachers, with nearly 30,000 members affiliated to 11 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra.

The letter further stated that, the overall adverse impact of COVID-19 in India is extremely difficult.

"Considering many corporate, organisations and conscientious citizens have started contributing their might. A large amount of resources are required testing facilities and labs, hospital beds, engaging doctors and hospital staff, so on and so forth. This is to put on record that we are immensely thankful to all doctors, nurses, all categories of hospital staff and related workers who have been relentlessly rendering their services for the cure of the Coronavirus affected patients, risking their own life, many of them have been our students at various phases of their studies. We are proud of them," they added.

