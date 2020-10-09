COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee Recommends Virtual Dasara Celebrations For Public

On Friday, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee released its recommendations for conducting the Dasara festival in Mysuru from October 17-26, 2020. It has strongly recommended that the Dasara celebrations should go virtual for the public. COVID-19 precautions such as compulsory facemasks, the physical distancing of 6 feet, provision of sanitizers and thermal scanning shall be adopted. Persons with symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. will not be allowed at the venue.

While acknowledging that the Dasara festival is internationally well-acclaimed, the committee mentioned that Mysuru district has recorded 40,232 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 7,123 cases are active and 852 deaths have been reported. As of October 8, the positivity rate and fatality rate of Mysuru stands at 17% and 2.1%. The recommendations seek to ensure the continuation of tradition and cultural activities besides making the events COVID-19 safe.

Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka issues Technical Advisory Committee recommendations for conducting Dasara 2020 in Mysuru during #COVID19.



"Strongly recommended to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for public. So, public is not allowed for the planned activities." pic.twitter.com/IEHipUmJxB — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 69 Lakhs; Active Cases Fall Below 9 Lakhs

Event-specific recommendations

As per the committee, the opening ceremony of the celebrations to be attended by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will be strictly restricted to 200 persons. The cultural function in the Mysuru Palace scheduled from October 17-24 shall be limited to two hours daily with a maximum of 50 people in attendance. Artists from Mysuru and other districts of Karnataka will be preferred.

Select areas in the Mysuru city will be illuminated in the evening (7-9 pm) from October 17-26. Police personnel at strategic locations shall prevent crowding and check the wearing of facemasks. For the 'Jumboo Savari' event at the Mysuru Palace on October 26, only 300 persons will be permitted. Most importantly, RT-PCR negative test reports shall be mandatory for officials, staff, security personnel, media personnel and others attending these events.

Read: Centre Issues SOP For Reopening Of Entertainment Parks; Swimming Pools To Remain Closed

COVID-19 crisis in Karnataka

Karnataka registered 10,913 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, October 9, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,90,269. There are 1,18,851 active cases in the state at present. With 9091 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered rose to 5,61,610. Meanwhile, the death toll swelled to 9789 after 14 new fatalities were reported. Bengaluru Urban district continues to be the most COVID-19 affected district having witnessed 2,72,371 cases and 3290 deaths until now.

Read: Under #MaskOnSpitNot Campaign, 10000 Masks & Sanitizers Distributed To Bengaluru Residents