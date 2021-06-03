COVID-19: Telangana Govt Starts Vaccination Drive For Cab, Auto Drivers; 5 Centres Set-up

The Telangana government on Thursday stepped up its vaccination drive, the state administration introduced a special vaccination drive for the cab and auto drivers within the state. The special category would be inoculated in five vaccination centres that have been set up within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The state authority is trying to inoculate 1,000 drivers every day in each camp. Following the state's call, a huge number of drivers showed up in the vaccination camps. Reportedly, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will run the special vaccination drive for twelve days to serve the requirement.

Shaik Salauddin, Chairman for Telangana State Taxi And Driver JCA underline the importance of the decision and stated, "There is an absolute need of COVID-19 vaccines. Drivers are facing a problem in filling up online forms. We, as volunteers are trying to help them.''

Drivers express gratitude to the Government

The cab and auto drivers of Telangana have welcomed the state's call. Auto drivers throughout the state have expressed their gratitude to the state authority, one such driver, Venkatesh said, "I thank the government. We have been fighting the virus for so long. I have taken a vaccination for the first time.'' Sateesh, another driver also appreciated the government for inoculating the cab and taxi drivers on priority.

Noting the development, Nagesh Kumar, state president of Telanaga Taxi Sector said, "After identifying drivers super-spreaders of COVID-19, the state government is conducting special vaccination drives. I express my gratitude on behalf of the drivers association.''

The state of Telangana is fighting its battle against COVID-19 with an active caseload of 33,379 and 2,384 new cases registered within the last 24 hours. The total caseload is at 5,83,228 with 3,313 deaths so far along with 5,46,536 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, the State of Telangana discharged 2,242 patients and lost 17 to the virus.

(Source- ANI)