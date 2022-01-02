COVID-19: Telangana Issues Stringent Guidelines Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Amid the ongoing scare of a possible third COVID wave as coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly across the country, the Telangana government issued stringent guidelines on Saturday. Taking note of the rising Omicron cases, the state government has directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines. The guidelines will remain in force till Jan 10.

As per the new guidelines, wearing a mask and following COVID appropriate behaviour has been made mandatory. Strict guidelines have been given to schools and educational institutions to ensure the wearing of a mask and following COVID appropriate behaviour.

Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are especially advised to exercise precautions against COVID-19, when in public places. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in public places and the Chief Minister KC Rao led government had stressed on its strict implementation.

Here are the new guidelines:

All people should adhere covid appropriate behaviour including wearing a mask, maintaining social Distancing etc. Rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings are strictly prohibited Management of public transportation, shops, malls, offices should mandatorily follow wearing of a mask, maintaining social distancing, sanitization of premises, thermal screening at entry and exit points

The stringent guidelines came just a day after the state government allowed people to celebrate New Year till 1 am. Telangana reported 12 new Omicron cases on Saturday, taking the state's total tally to 79. As per the latest health bulletin, out of 79 Omicron cases, 27 have been recovered and discharged. The state is also witnessing a steady rise in the COVID cases, around 317 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

India's COVID-19 situation, Omicron infections rise to 1,431

India reported 22,775 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 406 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update. The current tally of Omicron cases stands at 1,431 with Maharashtra being the worst affected with 454 cases, followed by Delhi at 351. As per the Health Ministry, 8,949 people recovered from the illness while the active caseload stands at 1,04,781, which is less than 1% of the total cases. The country's recovery rate is 98.32%.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)