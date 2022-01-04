COVID-19: Telangana To Shut Schools, Colleges From 8 Jan Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Just days after announcing strict measures to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government has ordered the shut down of schools and educational institutions from January 8 to 16. According to a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office's (CMO), the decision was taken on Monday, January 3, following a meeting by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to review the status of COVID in the state.

In the meeting attended by state health officials, Rao was informed that lockdowns or night curfews are currently not necessary in the state and that the spread can be controlled simply by following preventive guidelines.

ప్రభుత్వ కోవిడ్ నిబంధనలను తూచా తప్పకుండా పాటించడం ద్వారా కరోనా నియంత్రించవచ్చని వైద్యాధికారులు తెలిపారు. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ నిబంధనల ప్రకారం ప్రస్తుతం రాష్ట్రంలో లాక్ డౌన్ విధించే పరిస్థితులు లేవని సీఎంకు వైద్యశాఖ అధికారులు నివేదించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 3, 2022

In addition to this, the Telangana CM also ordered the strengthening of infrastructure in state government hospitals and providing them with oxygen beds, medicines and test kits as required. The CM was also briefed by the paramedics that wearing masks in public should be the utmost priority and that public meetings and gatherings should be avoided.

As for strengthening the medical infrastructure, Rao has ordered that the 1% beds in government hospitals that do not have oxygen should be immediately converted into oxygen beds. Besides, an increment in the oxygen production capacity from the present 324 metric tonnes, which previously was 140 metric tonnes, to 500 metric tonnes was also ordered. Additionally, CM Rao has directed quick filling of vacancies of doctors in government hospitals.

Current COVID guidelines in Telangana

The Telangana government on January 1 had issued strict guidelines for its citizens after cases of COVID-19, including those caused by the Omicron variant, were continuously being reported in the state. Under the guidelines, the government has made it mandatory to wear a face mask, a violation of which will result in a Rs 1,000 fine.

Additionally, citizens have been directed to follow COVID- appropriate behaviour and rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings have been strictly prohibited. Besides, a face mask has also been made mandatory in public transports, shops, malls and offices. Establishments have been ordered to ensure social distancing, sanitization of premises and thermal screening at entry and exit points.

COVID-19 in Telangana

The state clocked in 482 new COVID-19 cases on January 3 taking the number of active cases to 4,048. Besides, 212 people recovered from the infection while one death was reported in the state. On the other hand, the tally of Omicron in Telangana stood at 84 as of January 2 as five more cases were reported on the same day.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)