COVID-19 Test Mandatory For Tourists Visiting Nainital & Mussoorie: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that tourists visiting Nainital and Mussoorie will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test at the time of entry into the state. Acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the High Court ruled that tourists visiting the two popular tourist towns will be tested for the virus at the time of entry. This comes as a large inflow of tourists is expected in the two towns ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. Earlier in order to boost tourism, the state government allowed people entry from other states without a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report.

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 insurance

As the state gears up to welcome tourists in Nainital and Mussoorie, Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj wrote to the Centre on Friday suggesting that a COVID-19 insurance policy be introduced ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The Minister stated that the insurance policy will reduce the fear of coronavirus among tourists and give a boost to Uttarakhand tourism while assuring the safety of the tourists. Satpal Maharaj further added that this move will increase the footfall of foreign tourists in the state as well and attract them to India. The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place in January in Haridwar district and is expected to revive Uttarakhand's tourism as well.

COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

As on date, Uttarakhand is the seventh most affected state by COVID-19 across India with a total of 5,62,722 coronavirus positive cases since the outbreak. A total of 20,473 cases are currently active and 5,34,224 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand is currently at 8,025 as the state government issues the Standard Operating Procedure for the reopening of schools in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)