COVID-19: Test positivity rate shoots up to 51.75 per cent in Pondy

Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI) Puducherry reported 1,213 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday pushing the cumulative positives to 1,36,550.

The test positivity rate shot up to 51.75 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.38 percent and 93.65 percent respectively.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2344 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 1100, Karaikal 93, Mahe 17 and Yanam three.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 6,785 of whom 123 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 6662 patients were in home isolation.

He said 84 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty- four hours while overall recoveries stood at 1,27,879.

Two more patients, both hailing from Mahe, succumbed to the infection raising the toll to 1886.

The Health Department has tested so far 20,92,714 samples and has found 17,74,724 to be negative.

The department has administered so far 14,95,877 doses which comprised 9,05,903 first doses, 5,88,020 second and 1954 booster doses.

Meanwhile, the celebration of Tiruvalluvar Day (on the occasion of Maattu Pongal) was virtually a low key affair in Puducherry because of prevalence of the pandemic.

Tamil scholars and representatives of outfits championing the cause of Tamil garlanded the statue of Tiruvalluvar in the neighbouring Orleanpet. PTI COR ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)