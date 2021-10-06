COVID-19 Testing Capacity In India Ramped Up; Country Performs Over 57 Crore Tests So Far

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, 6 October, informed that the testing capacity has been significantly increased, and India has already conducted 57,68,03,867 COVID-19 sample tests so far. Yesterday on 5 October, 14,09,825 samples were tested out of the total number of tests performed.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, with 8,850 new cases reported in Kerala. The country's active caseload stands at 2,52,902, accounting for less than 1% of all cases. In India, there are 2,52,902 active cases. Furthermore, the current recovery rate is 97.93%, the highest since March 2020.

COVID tests in India

With 263 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths now stands at 4,49,260. The Health Ministry reports that 29,639 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,31,50,886 since the outbreak began. The country has reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.66% for the last 102 days. The daily positivity rate in the country is 1.61%. In the last 36 days, it has been less than 3%.

Vaccination against COVID-19

The union health ministry also stated that, as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India administered 91.54 (91,54,65,826) crore vaccine doses, 72,51,419 of which were administered in the previous 24 hours. The vaccine campaign as a measure to protect the country's most susceptible population groups from COVID-19 is still being reviewed and monitored at the highest level, according to the ministry. The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16, with healthcare personnel being the first to be immunised. The immunisation of frontline personnel began on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. Beginning April 1, the country mandated vaccination for all people over the age of 45. The government, therefore, decided to broaden its vaccination campaign, enabling anybody over the age of 18 to be vaccinated beginning May 1.

(with inputs from ANI / PTI)

Image: PTI