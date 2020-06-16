COVID-19 Testing Capacity Reaches 3 Lakhs Samples A Day: Health Ministry

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said that India has tested 59,21,069 COVID-19 samples and the country now has the capacity to test 3 lakh samples per day. According to Ministry, there are 534 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs in the country (Government: 347 + Private: 187), 302 TrueNat based testing labs (Government: 287 + Private: 15) and 71 CBNAAT based testing labs (Government: 25 + Private: 46).

In order to enhance the testing capacity in Delhi, each of the 11 districts shall now have assigned labs for exclusively testing the samples from the respective districts and currently, there are 42 labs in Delhi with approximately 17,000 testing capacity per day, Ministry said.

"The testing capacity for detecting the coronavirus in infected persons in the country is continuously being ramped up. The country now has the capacity to test 3 lakh samples per day. The total number of samples tested thus far is 59,21,069 with 1,54,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours."

"A network of 907 labs has been created in the country as on date. This includes 659 labs in the government sector and 248 in the private sector," it added.



The Ministry said that the Rapid Antigen test may be used in containment zones and hospital settings under strict medical supervision.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 3,32,424 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1,69,798 patients have recovered while 9520 deaths have been reported. During the last 24 hours, 7419 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus propelling the country's COVID-19 recovery rate to 51.08%. As of now, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision. The ICMR's testing capacity has been ramped up whereby the number of government and private labs has increased to 653 and 248 respectively. 1,15,519 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,74,133 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across various labs in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)