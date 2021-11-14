COVID-19 Tests Exempted For Children Below 5 Upon Arrival In India: Health Ministry

Children under the age of five will be exempted from COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at the international air travel at both pre-and post-arrival to India -- as per the government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s revised guidelines for international arrivals released earlier yesterday.

However, in case the children were found symptomatic and showed signs of the COVID-19 disease, either at the time of the arrival or during the home quarantine period, they would be subjected to a COVID-19 diagnosis as per the health safety protocols. This standard operating procedure (SOP) shall come into effect starting November 12 (00.00 hours IST) and will be valid until further orders, the Ministry of Health, GoI stated.

"Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” the ministry’s statement read.

Exemptions for fully vaccinated people

In the new guidelines, India also added Singapore to the list of high-risk nations along with the ten other nations. Overseas travellers from the countries with which India has a mutual reciprocal arrangement of vaccination immunity acceptance if they are jabbed with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to leave the airport without the COVID-19 test. Although, 15 days must have elapsed since the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All travellers were asked to monitor their health for at least 14 days post-arrival. If vaccinated with just one shot, the travellers will be required to hand over their samples at the post-arrival COVID-19 testing booths and will be asked to immediately self-isolate in case the diagnosis turned back positive. Other health safety protocols such as physical distancing and thermal screening have also been instated at the airport and a self-declaration form needs to be produced to the airport staff according to the protocols.

Due to the recent upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in some countries of the world, such as Europe that recently turned into the global epicentre of COVID-19, India will require proof of vaccination and will monitor other mandatory health-related documents before the respective nations’ travellers are allowed to enter the country in a risk-based approach to avert the outbreak.