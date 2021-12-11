COVID-19: Thane district sees 86 new cases; death toll up by one

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,70,374 as 86 persons tested positive for the infection, while the death toll rose by one to reach 11,593, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has gone up to 1,38,764 and the fatality count is 3,302, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

