COVID-19: Thane district's infection count grows by 136, death toll by one

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) With the addition of 136 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,66,454, an official said on Friday.

As the virus claimed the life of one patient, the death toll in the district increased to 11,536.

These cases and fatality were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,107, while the death toll stood at 3,289, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)