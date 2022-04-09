COVID-19: TN reports 21 new cases, zero fatalities

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 34,53,054.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 38,025, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

Among those who tested positive for the virus, nine were men and 12 women, it said.

As many as 29 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 34,14,800. The active cases stood at 229, the medical bulletin said.

Six districts in Tamil Nadu reported new infections with Chennai adding nine cases, Chengalpet five; Coimbatore, Sivagangai, and Thanjavur two cases each and Salem one.

The state capital leads among the districts with 7,51,186 infections as on Saturday.

A total of 20,297 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,57,98,524. PTI VIJ VIJ KH HDA HDA

