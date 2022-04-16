COVID-19: TN reports 23 new cases, zero fatalities

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 23 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,233 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,983 with 26 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 225 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 12 new cases, followed by Chengalpet six, Kancheepuram two while Coimbatore, Erode, Thanjavur recorded one each.

As many as 13 districts reported nil active cases.

The state capital leads among districts in the overall cases with 7,51,266 infections.

A total of 14,053 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,59,22,451.

Among those tested positive include 10 men and 13 women, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

