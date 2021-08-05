COVID-19: TN Seeks COVID RT-PCR Report At Interstate Check-posts; Forest Minister Visits

Ramachandran, the Tamil Nadu forest minister, paid a visit to the interstate check-posts in Coimbatore to assess the government's current methods for checking interstate travel. This follows the release of updated COVID protocol recommendations by the Tamil Nadu Health Department. According to the new guidelines, anyone travelling to Tamil Nadu from Kerala must have either a negative RTPCR Test or proof of two vaccination doses, or both.

According to the Tamil Nadu minister for Health and Family Welfare, passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5 must show an RT-PCR test negative certificate. The certificate will be verified at 13 border checks.

According to a press release, the revenue, medical, and police departments will monitor people's movements and will make sure that only individuals with negative RT-PCR test results enter the state from Kerala. Following a rise in the case count over the last few days, the decision was made to halt the spread of COVID-19 as soon as possible. The goal of implementing this policy starting August 5 is to allow people enough time to get tested and receive a negative certificate before entering the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, State health department official Subramanian carried out an assessment at the Chennai airport. He stated that the purpose of his visit was to observe how foreign and domestic passengers were vetted and examined. Kerala has seen an increase in cases, and while the state government was taking steps to restrict the spread, the statement stated that it was critical to check those who entered Tamil Nadu.

New guidelines

People who had received both vaccine doses, with the second dose administered 14 days prior to their entry date, should show their vaccination certificate. International travellers travelling from London, Brazil, South Africa, Europe, and West Asia are currently subjected to thermal screening and RT-PCR tests upon arrival, with results arriving in around four hours. Thermal scanning was performed on international travellers from other countries. This week, a facility for doing quick RT-PCR tests will be established at Chennai airport.

Picture Credit: @ETR_CNR Twitter/PTI