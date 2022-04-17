COVID-19: TN sees marginal rise in daily cases

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike in daily COVID-19 infections with 30 people testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,263.

However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Daily cases in the state have been fluctuating over the recent past as the state on Saturday reported 23 cases, 21 on Friday and 25 on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 recoveries touched 34,15,007 with 24 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 231 active infections, the bulletin said.

New infections in Chennai went up to 19 today, accounting for the maximum number of cases among districts followed by Chengalpet at four.

As many as seven districts recorded one case each while 14 districts reported zero active cases each.

A total of 14,477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.59 crore. PTI VIJ KH ROH ROH

