COVID-19: TN Tops Vaccine Wastage List; Over 52 Lakh Doses Wasted By States Till April 11

On Tuesday, Republic TV accessed an RTI reply which revealed that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest wastage of vaccine doses in the country as of April 11, 2021. While the AIADMK-ruled State wasted 12.10 per cent of its doses, it was followed by Haryana (9.74 per cent), Punjab (8.12 per cent), Manipur (7.80 per cent), Assam (7.69 per cent) and Telangana (7.5 per cent). In contrast, only Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and West Bengal reported zero vaccine wastage. As per the data, the Centre supplied 11,97,60,100 doses to all States till April 11 out of which approximately 52,61,027 doses were wasted.

The overall vaccine wastage of 4.39 per cent assumes a lot of significance as multiple State governments have been complaining about the paucity of doses to inoculate its population. Maharashtra tops the list of states who received the most number of vaccine doses (1,13,62,470) followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,12,92,780), Gujarat (1,05,19,330), Rajasthan (1,04,95,860) and West Bengal (83,83,340). The RTI reply also discloses that Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will garner a huge share of the total doses in the pipeline for distribution to all states.

Here is the RTI reply:

India's vaccination policy

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In place of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial shall be mandated.

The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within India. In a huge announcement on Monday, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. The private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price.

However, they will have to follow all protocols such as being captured on the CoWIN platform and linked to AEFI reporting. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage. A total of 10,98,45,673 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,71,26,923 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

