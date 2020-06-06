J&K: COVID-19 Toll Reaches 3467; 1433 People With Travel History Tested Positive

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that the total cases of coronavirus in the valley have reached the 3467 mark with 143 cases being reported in the day. Out of the total 3467 positive cases in the Union Territory of J&K, 1433 have travel history.

"143 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 43 from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3467. Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division. Moreover, 40 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, 15 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division," Official statement read.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 3467 positive cases, 2302 are Active Positive, 1126 have recovered and 39 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 34 in Kashmir division. The Bulletin further said that out of 211880 test results available, 208413 samples have been tested as negative till June 6, 2020.

Till date, 208650 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 42003 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 53 in Hospital Quarantine, 2302 in hospital isolation and 57045 under home surveillance. Besides, 107208 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Kashmir Province District Wise Break Up

Bandipora has 194 positive cases; Srinagar has 370 positive with 218 Active Positive; Anantnag district has 385 positive; Baramulla has 317 positive; Shopian has 346 positive; Kupwara has 331 positive cases; Budgam has 142 positive; Ganderbal has 42 positive; Kulgam has 366 positive cases and Pulwama reported 122 positive cases.

Jammu has 200 positive cases; Udhampur has 129 positive; Samba has 57 positive cases; Rajouri has 52 positive; Kathua has 105 positive; Kishtwar has 17 positive; Ramban has 168 positive cases; Reasi has 20 positive cases, Poonch has 68 positive cases while Doda has 36 positive cases.

