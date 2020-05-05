COVID-19 Toll Swells To 46,433 As India Reports 3,900 New Cases In A Single Day

India reported its sharpest spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 and related deaths in the last 24 hours, with 3,900 people testing positive and 195 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This takes the total confirmed number of cases to 46,433 and the death toll to 1,568. Meanwhile, 1,020 people recovered at the same time, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,726 and posting a recovery rate of 27.41%. The doubling rate of infection in India stands at 12 days.

Explaining the reason for this sudden spike in cases and deaths, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, said some States were not reporting the number of cases/deaths rightly and this sudden rise in the number of deaths is due to delay of data from those States.

"The number of new cases and deaths reported during the last 24 hours has been the highest so far, in any day. We are dealing with an infectious disease and so timely reporting and management of cases are very crucial. We found gaps (in data collection) in some States, which after due persuasion have been addressed," Lav Aggarwal said.

Maintain steady non-COVID services

The Health Ministry stressed on the need to continue health services in non-COVID hospitals for other forms of illness, based on which the Ministry had previously issued guidelines. The joint secretary noted that the current season reports cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya in both rural and urban areas and hence it is important that field functionaries smoothly provide services for disease control.

Health Ministry issues note to guide states to deliver essential health services during #COVID2019



Continuing to provide essential services is important to sustain trust in health system and to minimize mortality due to other conditions



Fresh guidelines for PPE use

The Health Ministry has also issued additional guidelines for the rational use of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) by health workers and other personnel, in non-COVID hospitals and non-COVID treatment areas in COVID hospitals. The additional guidelines provide the use of PPE according to the risk profile of the area in each type of hospital setting. A full complement of PPE is required in high-risk areas, triple-layer medical mask, and examination glove in low-risk areas, the Ministry said.

"Also, it is important that each and every contact of positive patients is traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action," Lav Aggarwal added.

