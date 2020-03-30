Maharashtra: Total Tally Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises To 220; 10 Deaths Reported

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the state recorded 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This includes 8 patients from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, 2 from Nagpur and one each from Nashik and Kolhapur. Moreover, two COVID-19 patients passed away in Mumbai and Pune. They were suffering from diabetes and hypertension. At present in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 220 apart from 10 deaths. In a positive development though, 39 out of the 220 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Maharashtra's steps to tackle COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. First, gyms, swimming schools, theatres, and all educational institutions in the state were closed until March 31. Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 in the urban areas followed by a complete curfew across the state.

This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 onwards. Since then, Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The state government has set up 262 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter and food to 70,399 migrant workers.

