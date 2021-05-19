COVID-19: Two Biker-brothers From Bengaluru Turn Ambulance Drivers To Help Patients

As India continues to grapple with the devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, common people nationwide have risen to the occasion to lend a hand of help to others. Among them are two bikers brothers from Bengaluru—Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb—who have been volunteering as ambulance drivers.

While speaker to ANI, Muteeb Zoheb said,

"I have seen visuals where people were running from pillar to post for hospitals and there is a scarcity of beds and oxygen. I could see the pain of people. I did not want to sit back and complain, so we started volunteering." Zoheb added, "As we travel across India and neighbouring countries on our bikes, we have been trained on evacuation. Ladakh is at high altitude. On the saturation level, we have been using oximeters there also and checking the physical condition of the riders. We are using the same tools and we are getting a similar experience to check patients and give them first aid."

Zoheb stated they have been volunteering as ambulance drivers for the last three weeks since people have been resorting to transporting patients in two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws because they could not afford ambulance services.

Zoheb urged people to volunteer and help people in distress. Junaid added,

"Either we can watch, or we can do something. We chose to do." "It is the need of the time. We have taken the opportunity to help people on the ground. The transformation is heartwarming. "

COVID-19 situation in India

India reported a total of 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second consecutive day when cases were below the 3-lakh mark for India. On Monday, India had reported 2.81 lakh cases. While the number of cases seems to be falling, the daily death rate is still on a rise, with the country recording its highest one-day death toll of 4,329 in the last 24 hours.

As per the health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,57,66,518 as per the 8 pm provisional reports on Tuesday. 5,14,408 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 64,60,624 across 36 states/ UTs since opening the vaccination drive to those aged 18-45.