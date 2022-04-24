COVID-19: Two new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh fatality; active tally now 18

Raipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported two fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,235, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the infection during the day.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh also remained unchanged at 11,38,183 as none of the people were discharged or completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 18 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur and Surguja districts recorded one case each. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 26 districts. As on Sunday, no active cases were reported in 18 districts of the state," the official said.

With 979 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,14,802, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,235, new cases two, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,183, active cases 18, total tests 1,76,14,802. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)