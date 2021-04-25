COVID-19: Union Health Secy Writes To States, UTs Over Implementation Of Vaccination Drive

Before the liberalized third phase of the vaccination drive kicks in from May 1, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday wrote to the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Health of all States and Union Territories, communicating the measures to be taken to facilitate the systematic implementation of the third phase. The third phase is slated to begin on May 1, 2021.

Starting from registration of COVID vaccination Centres (CVCs) to procurement of vaccination doses and declaration of stocks and prices to the process of vaccination, which includes eligibility of beneficiaries to their registration and appointment, Bhushan touched upon all the points and in view of the same, put forth certain suggestions. Besides suggesting them to hold meetings with the private hospitals and their representatives, Bhushan suggested the States and the Union Territories to further enhance their COVID healthcare infrastructure by including eligible hospitals by registering them on CoWIN.

The Staff of the eligible hospitals included were directed to be given training related to COVID Appropriated Behaviour and for AEFI management protocols as per guidelines. Not just them, the staff of the hospitals previously associated are also to be given training for the use of the new version of CoWIN software, which is presently being prepared.

Through the letter, Bhushan also informed the States and the Union Territories that the system of supplying stocks to private CVCs at Rs 150 per dose will seize to exist from May 1, and went on to instruct them to do a complete stock-taking of the funds deposited by the Private CVCs, the vaccine doses supplied to them in return of the funds and of the supplied doses, doses utilized by them. Coming to the unutilized doses, he instructed them to return it to the Cold Chain Point from there the stocks were issued.

He also asserted that media should be used to create awareness among citizens eligible to be vaccinated, and law and order authorities should be closely coordinated with during the vaccination process in respect of the management of the crowd of eligible citizens.

Vaccination for all aged 18 and above

In a key development, India on April 19 liberalized the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all aged 18 and above. To meet the need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race.

