COVID-19: Union Home Secretary Writes To States/UTs Urging Them To Issue Strict Directions

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and Union Territories urging them to issue strict restrictions in regard to the COVID-19 situation. According to ANI's post, the letter has been written appealing for issuing strict regulations to the districts and local authorities for regulating the crowded places and also take necessary measures for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter

In his letter, Bhalla referred to his previous letter dated 19th June, 2021, and requested for relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions in a careful manner.

"However, blatant violations of COVID norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the marketplaces, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, an increase in 'R' factor (Reproduction Number) in some of the States is a matter of concern. Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places", the letter states.

Also, he has provided certain strategies for adoption by the authorities for containing the spread of the COVID-19 infections followed by proper testing and vaccinations.

Acting upon violation of COVID norms, the letter instructs to ensure that if the COVID-19 norms are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets, etc., such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of COVID-19 and the defaulter(s) shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws.

COVID-19 in India

Recently, many states have relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions especially the tourist spots. As a result, numerous people are seen flocking to their favourite holiday destinations including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on. Under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, the crowd has created a concern among the minds of the people as well as the health ministry forcing the states to impose strict restrictions for tourists.

People in the tourist spots are seen violating COVID-19 protocols by not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.

According to the latest report, three people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

