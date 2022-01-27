Last Updated:

COVID-19: Union Home Secy Urges States, UTs To Stress On Prevention And Not Let Guard Down

While explaining how vigilance needs to be exercised to curb the surge in cases, Bhalla maintained that focus should remain on the five-fold strategy.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
COVID-19

Image: Twitter/@BhallaAjay26/Unsplash


As the staggering rise of COVID cases continues to worry health care authorities and the government, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday wrote a letter, issued necessary directions, and demanded strict compliance with the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This letter by the Union government was directed towards the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories (UTs) for the effective management of the disease. With 2,86,384 people testing positive for the Coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500 on Thursday.

Union Home Secy urges all states and UTs to not let their guard down 

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday in his letter to the home secretary of the States and UTs in India stated that the order issued to keep a normative framework for taking evidence-based COVID containment measures, had now been further extended till February 28, 2022. While speaking of the adversities brought in by the Omicron variant and its emerging sub-variants, Union Home Secretary Bhalla acknowledged the massive spike in cases witnessed with the third wave, which now took caseload numbers to over 22 lakh.

While explaining how caution and vigilance need to be exercised to curb the surge in cases, Bhalla maintained that focus should remain on the five-fold strategy. Bhalla noted that the concerned authorities of the states must emphasise on the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing at all public areas/gatherings. In conclusion, Bhalla said that the States and UTs must continue to hold regular meetings to disseminate the right information and to discourage any misinformation on any new variant that was yet to emerge or not confirmed.

India's COVID scenario

The death toll climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the health Ministry data stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent, according to the ministry.

Image: Twitter/@BhallaAjay26/Unsplash

Tags: COVID-19, Omicron, Coronavirus
First Published:
