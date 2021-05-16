COVID-19: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Details Efforts To Ramp Up O2 Supply Amid Crisis

As India faces a severe shortage of medical oxygen amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan has provided an insight into the Government’s preparedness to augment oxygen in the country.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Pradhan informed that India’s oxygen consumption had increased to 3,000 metric tonnes from the regular 13,00 MT during the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic. However, during the second and current wave, oxygen consumption peaked at 10,000 MT. By diverting and closing down the steel, petroleum industry, the Centre ensured the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals.

The Minister stated that there was a logistic challenge in the country as it has never consumed so much oxygen before. “Today, the government and private industry together have brought in 200 oxygen containers from abroad. This facilitated oxygen augmentation and transportation in the country,” he said.

Pradhan also mentioned that 10,000-bedded makeshift hospitals are being set up at 22 locations near oxygen factories to ensure easy transport of oxygen for patients.

How will India tackle oxygen demand in the third wave?

When asked what preparations have been made to tackle oxygen demand during the third wave of the pandemic, the minister replied, “We have booked 1,000 MT oxygen from abroad that is expected to arrive between May and July. Apart from this, 1 lakh concentrators are also being brought in. The government has set up PSA plants in large numbers across the country and has planned to build 50,000 concentrators to meet future demand. Together, this is a huge step in ensuring adequate availability of oxygen in the days to come.”

Dharmendra Pradhan also assured that the Centre was never lenient towards fulfilling the oxygen needs of Delhi. He said, when the consumption rose from 120 to 10,000 metric tonnes, the Centre provided the same to states within a month’s time. It also helped the states in setting up PSA plants to meet individual needs. “With such preparations, I believe there will be no scarcity of oxygen in the future,” he said.

Views on vaccine politics

Regarding Opposition parties playing politics over the export of vaccines, the minister said India is not an insolent country and has helped many nations in fighting the pandemic. He said, today, the same nations have lent a helping hand when India faces oxygen scarcity due to the second wave of pandemic.

“In the previous wave, Kuwait had contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for medicines to treat COVID-19 patients. At that time, we took the responsibility of providing life-saving drugs to the country. Today, when India has oxygen crisis, many countries have sold oxygen to us at cheap prices, but Kuwait is the only country that has provided oxygen free of cost using their own ships and tankers. Such is our relationship with other countries. We cannot behave inhumane on things like vaccines,” Pradhan said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, the minister said, the same leaders who raised questions on India’s scientific ability and encouraged people to abstain from taking the indigenous vaccines are opposing its export. “Trust the scientific ability and the doctors of India, and it will fulfil its requirement in a few months. We have prepared a plan for the same.''