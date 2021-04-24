COVID-19: 'Union Ministers Instructed To Inspect Healthcare Facilities', Says MoS Reddy

Amid widespread COVID-19 infection and a country apprehensive of oxygen supply in several States, Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy informed that the Centre has instructed all Union Ministers to pay a visit and inspect State healthcare facilities at hospitals across the country. In concern of the same, he said,

"As per the Central government's instructions, all the Union Ministers will now be visiting various hospitals across the country to inspect and examine the situation of COVID treatment at various hospitals."

Reddy took to Twitter to inform about his visit too. The minister assured that there is no shortage of beds and Remdisivir in the hospital. He said that he would visit other hospitals the following day.

Visited The #COVID19 Dedicated Gandhi Hospital In #Secunderabad.



Inspected The Wards In Which Covid Positive Patients Are Being Treated.



Also Took Stock Of The Facilities Being Provided & Required In The Interest Of Speedy Recovery Of The Patients. pic.twitter.com/W6eyIEqxYM — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 24, 2021

Speaking about shortage of Remdesivir against COVID-19

G Kishan Reddy elucidated that there exists no dearth of Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines. He further highlighted how manufacturing units are functional 24 hours in three shifts in order to meet the requirements of Remdesivir and the vaccines. After his visit, while speaking to the media he assured that there was no shortage in supply.

Speaking about the much- speculated oxygen supply or oxygen shortage, Reddy ascertained that soon Telangana would be receiving about 360 metric tons (MT) of oxygen from 12 different oxygen manufacturing units that are situated in various parts of the country. He also that military aeroplanes are also being used for the shipment of oxygen.

The minister enumerated on the extraction of oxygen from the air, owing to the assigned two units by the Centre. He said,

"Each of these two units can extract up to two thousand litres of oxygen from the air per minute and will become functional very shortly. Two more units for oxygen extraction will be provided to Karimnagar and Warangal hospitals."

Earlier today, he also apprised of a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in relation to increasing oxygen supply. According to him, a decision to waive off import duty on medical, oxygen-producing equipment and an exemption from customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines. He took to Twitter to inform,

PM Shri @narendramodi chaired a high-level meeting on measures to increase supply of oxygen



ðŸ‘‰ Decision taken to waive off import duty on Medical Oxygen & Oxygen producing Equipments.



ðŸ‘‰ #COVID19 related vaccines to be exempted from basic customs duty.https://t.co/WpUwFAYTPO pic.twitter.com/KErtPqg6Ra — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 24, 2021

Further, he said that the Central government is not partial towards helping or directing any State. He also mentioned that it is the duty of the State government to make sure that there are no sale of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders via 'black market'.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Reddy further appealed to people to co-operate with the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He suggested that a person must get tested as the slightest symptoms surface.

COVID-19 tally in Telangana

The State reported 7,432 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,157 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday. According to the State health authorities, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the State currently stands at 3,87,106 including 3,26,997 discharges and 1,961 deaths. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 58,148.

(with inputs from ANI)