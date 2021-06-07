COVID-19 Unlock In Delhi: Malls, Markets, Offices To Resume From Today; Check Guidelines

Delhi is all set to execute the COVID-19 unlock plan set by Arvind Kejriwal-led government from today (June 7). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various relaxations, including permitting shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis. The decision was taken after the COVID-19 situation improved gradually, in view of which the process of unlocking was started last week.

"Delhi has fought its battle against Coronavirus with full strength, now is the time to bring the economy back on track gradually," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली ने अपनी लड़ाई पूरी मज़बूती के साथ लड़ी है, अब वक्त अर्थव्यवस्था को धीरे-धीरे फिर से पटरी पर लाने का है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mXPiI8iALx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2021

As per the new circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions with conditional permission given to private offices.

"In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister had said.

However, no relief has been announced for cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons, beauty parlours, and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services.

Delhi metro is also resumed services with 50% capacity after almost a month of closure.

Visuals from Akshardham metro station pic.twitter.com/IwJg7p4wPp — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Recently, the government had allowed home-delivery of liquor and as per the circular, liquor shops are not in the prohibited list so it will be allowed to operate under an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

Delhi COVID-19 curbs to continue till June 14

Amid several relaxations announced under the unlock plan, Delhi Government has extended the ongoing restrictions for another week that is June 14. CM Kejriwal had informed about the extension while addressing the media on Saturday (June 5). The capital city on Sunday recorded 381 new COVID-19 cases making it Delhi's lowest single-day rise since March 15.

AIIMS Chief warns against restarting Delhi metro with 50% capacity

A day after Delhi Chief Minister announced plans to permit metro services with 50% capacity, Dr. Naveet Wig, chairman of AIIMS COVID Taskforce said that the metro should run at 33% occupancy in its initial weeks of operation fearing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. "The lockdown restrictions should be lifted but it should be a slow transition," advised Dr. Wig while adding that the third wave can be avoided if lessons are learned from first and second.

(Inputs from ANI)