COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Thanks PM Modi For Oxygen Express, Says 'situation Under Control'

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed a press conference from Ayodhya. Stating that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control, the UP Chief Minister said that people from all categories are contributing.

Yogi Adityanath said, "The second wave posed a new challenge before us - the demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to the Government of India & PM Modi who are running special trains for this."

CM Yogi Adityanath: 'Today only 21,000 cases reported'

Speaking about the new challenge of shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that on Monday, only 21,000 new cases were reported. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting "Oxygen Express" for delivering medical oxygen to different parts of the country, Yogi Adityanath said, "Currently, the process of setting up of oxygen plants at various places is going on."

CM Yogi said, "After the panchayat elections, we have made teams that visited the villages and marked places for COVID-19 testing."

Congratulating the scientists for developing the COVID-19 vaccine with the help of the Centre, the Chief Minister said that the vaccination drive to inoculate people between 18-45 years of age had begun on May 1. Asserting that the third phase of the vaccination drive will be held in all districts, he said, "The vaccination drive will be done with online registration so that the wastage of the vaccine can also be avoided." CM Yogi also requested all high-risk category people to not step out of the house and urged everyone to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

COVID cases in UP

As India continues to reel under the second wave of the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 15,03,490 positive cases, out of which, 12,54,045 have successfully recovered and 15,464 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 23,175 new cases, 34,636 fresh recoveries and 294 cases have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,33,981.

