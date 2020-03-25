COVID-19: UP Government To Give Rs. 50 Crore More For State Health Department

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an additional fund of Rs 50 crore for the health department to combat against Coronavirus pandemic.

State Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday had given her nod to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a 'disaster' in the state. The state revenue department had declared the COVID-19 crisis as a disaster. Thirty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.

UP CM encourages people to voluntarily participate in lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday encouraged the people to voluntarily participate in the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19. He assured that the state government would make all necessary provisions for the people.

"I appeal to the public to voluntarily cooperate in the 21-day lockdown in the country from tonight. The state government is committed to providing better health facilities and security for the public," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases are more than 560, with 9 deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be a countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only-a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(Image Credit: PTI)