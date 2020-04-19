Amid COVID-19 Outbreak UP Minister Lauds State Govt Over Handling Of Coronavirus Cases

As all the state governments across are taking necessary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday praised the UP government for doing a tremendous job in tackling with the coronavirus outbreak. Pathak asserted that all the patients and their contacts were detected and treated on time.

"In Uttar Pradesh, our government has done a good job. Wherever the patients of Coronavirus have been detected, they were immediately admitted to hospitals and their contacts were quarantined," Pathak told ANI.

READ | Lockdown helplines get requests for gutka, liquor, and samosas in Uttar Pradesh

Acknowledging the situation regarding Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat cases, Pathak informed it was a challenge for the state and said the government was able to tackle that well too. He also urged the people to voluntarily disclose information about having attended any such congregations.

READ | Mumbai sees slight dip in cases, reports 77 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in a day

"Situation after Tablighi Jamaat came as a challenge for us. But, we have been able to tackle that as well. We isolated people and our government tried to give the best possible treatment to them," he said. Adding further he said, "if they do so on their own, we will be able to get rid of (coronavirus) soon,".

According to Pathak, lockdown is the only treatment for the virus. "By lockdown, the message has gone to the entire world that India has handled this outbreak well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being lauded in the entire world for having taken steps on time," he said.

READ | 'We have no coronavirus': Turkmenistan football season restarts with crowds

READ | Two docs, six nurses at Lady Hardinge Medical College test positive for coronavirus

(With inputs from Agency)